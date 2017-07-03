Community

Film Screening and 94th Birthday Celebration: I Know a Man . . . Ashley Bryan

By Joyce Schmitt, Development Associate
Posted July 03, 2017, at 12:03 p.m.

Thursday, July 13, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant Street, Brunswick, ME

For more information: 207.725.5242 ext. 219; curtislibrary.com/2017-film-series/

The Curtis Contemporaries invite you to celebrate Ashley Bryan’s 94th Birthday on July 13th! Featuring:

Welcome and Introduction by James Ford

Screening of the acclaimed new documentary by Richard Kane and Robert Shetterly – I KNOW A MAN . . . ASHLEY BRYAN

Signing of a Community Birthday Card for Ashley, along with Video Messages we will send along to Ashley

Birthday Cake, Sing-a-Longs, Poetry Readings, Puppets and more!

While Mr. Bryan is not able to be at Curtis that day, we will celebrate his incredible life and contributions to literature, art and humanity with flare! Ashley Bryan has written and illustrated over 50 beloved children’s books, and resides on Little Cranberry Island, Maine.

Visit the I Know a Man… Ashley Bryan website. The film is 73 minutes, and will be inspiring for all ages (suggested older grade school and above, comfortable sitting for an hour.)

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Marine patrol officer charged after his pickup collides with tractor-trailer in DamariscottaMarine patrol officer charged after his pickup collides with tractor-trailer in Damariscotta
  2. Police: Drunken driver fatally hits pedestrian in South Portland
  3. Wild weather spawns waterspout on Sebago LakeWild weather spawns waterspout on Sebago Lake
  4. New effort to break Maine budget stalemate defies LePage demand for no tax hikeNew effort to break Maine budget stalemate defies LePage demand for no tax hike
  5. Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in WaldoboroMotorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Waldoboro