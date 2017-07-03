Film Screening and 94th Birthday Celebration: I Know a Man . . . Ashley Bryan

Thursday, July 13, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant Street, Brunswick, ME
For more information: 207.725.5242 ext. 219; curtislibrary.com/2017-film-series/
The Curtis Contemporaries invite you to celebrate Ashley Bryan’s 94th Birthday on July 13th! Featuring:
Welcome and Introduction by James Ford
Screening of the acclaimed new documentary by Richard Kane and Robert Shetterly – I KNOW A MAN . . . ASHLEY BRYAN
Signing of a Community Birthday Card for Ashley, along with Video Messages we will send along to Ashley
Birthday Cake, Sing-a-Longs, Poetry Readings, Puppets and more!
While Mr. Bryan is not able to be at Curtis that day, we will celebrate his incredible life and contributions to literature, art and humanity with flare! Ashley Bryan has written and illustrated over 50 beloved children’s books, and resides on Little Cranberry Island, Maine.
Visit the I Know a Man… Ashley Bryan website. The film is 73 minutes, and will be inspiring for all ages (suggested older grade school and above, comfortable sitting for an hour.)
