Film ‘Racing Extinction’ on April 21 at Rockland church

ROCKLAND, Maine — The film “Racing Extinction” will be shown as part of Faith Climate Action Week, 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, First Universalist Church, 345 Broadway.

The film features a team of artists and activists exposing the hidden world of extinction with never-before-seen images that will change the way we see the planet. Two worlds drive extinction across the globe, potentially resulting in the loss of half of all species. Using covert tactics and state-of-the-art technology, the Racing Extinction team exposes these two worlds in an inspiring affirmation to preserve life as we know it.

Admission is by free-will donation.

