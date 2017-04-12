Community

Film ‘Racing Extinction’ on April 21 at Rockland church

Posted April 12, 2017, at 12:49 p.m.

 

ROCKLAND, Maine — The film “Racing Extinction” will be shown as part of Faith Climate Action Week, 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, First Universalist Church, 345 Broadway.

The film features a team of artists and activists exposing the hidden world of extinction with never-before-seen images that will change the way we see the planet. Two worlds drive extinction across the globe, potentially resulting in the loss of half of all species. Using covert tactics and state-of-the-art technology, the Racing Extinction team exposes these two worlds in an inspiring affirmation to preserve life as we know it.

Admission is by free-will donation.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Thousands of Maine men are missing from the workforce, and no one really knows whyThousands of Maine men are missing from the workforce, and no one really knows why
  2. Somali man ICE arrested in court is a permanent resident who’s lived in U.S. for 20 yearsSomali man ICE arrested in court is a permanent resident who’s lived in U.S. for 20 years
  3. Former midcoast mansion owner sues auctioneer who sold it for mere $1.4 millionFormer midcoast mansion owner sues auctioneer who sold it for mere $1.4 million
  4. President’s plane lands in BangorPresident’s plane lands in Bangor
  5. Plane crashes on I-295 in Bowdoinham, but pilot and passenger walk awayPlane crashes on I-295 in Bowdoinham, but pilot and passenger walk away