Film Night: The Lost Bird Project

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Loon Echo Land Trust Office, 8 Depot Road, Bridgton , Maine
For more information: 207-647-4352; lelt.org
Gone and nearly forgotten in extinction, the Labrador Duck, the Great Auk, the Heath Hen, the Carolina Parakeet, and the Passenger Pigeon leave holes not just in the North American landscape but in our collective memories. Moved by their stories, sculptor Todd McGrain set out to create memorials to the lost birds—to bring their vanished forms back into the world. The Lost Bird Project follows the road-trip that McGrain and his brother-in-law, Andy Stern, take as they search for the locations where the birds were last seen in the wild and negotiate for permission to install McGrain's large bronze sculptures there. Join Lon Echo Staff as we host the screening of this film and a post viewing discussion at our Depot Street office. Popcorn provided! Approximately 2 hours. Easy
