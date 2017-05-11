Film ‘Making a Killing; Guns, Greed and the NRA’ at Peace and Justice Center

Friday, May 19, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine
BANGOR, Maine — Free film “Making a Killing; Guns, Greed & the NRA” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow St., Suite 100. Discussion to follow.
Making a Killing tells the stories of how guns, and the billions made off of them, affect the lives of everyday Americans. It features personal stories from people across the country who have been affected by gun violence, including survivors and victims’ families. The film exposes how the powerful gun companies and the NRA are resisting responsible legislation for the sake of profit. The film looks into what we can do to put an end to this profit-driven crisis. [www.bravenewfilms.org/makinga killing]
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →