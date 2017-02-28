Thursday, March 23, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/film-i-am-not-your-negro/

On Thursday, March 23rd at 7:30 pm, The Grand presents one of this year’s Oscar™-nominated documentaries. “I Am Not Your Negro” is based on a never-finished book by the incendiary American novelist, essayist, playwright, poet, and social critic, James Baldwin. In 1979, Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project, Remember This House. The book was to be a revolutionary, personal account of the lives and successive assassinations of three of his close friends-Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. At the time of Baldwin’s death in 1987, he left behind only thirty completed pages of his manuscript. Now, in his incendiary new documentary, master filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished. The result is a radical, up-to-the-minute examination of race in America. It is a film that questions black representation in Hollywood and beyond. And, ultimately, by confronting the deeper connections between the lives and assassination of these three leaders, Baldwin and Peck have produced a work that challenges the very definition of what America stands for. With narration by Samuel L. Jackson. (2016. USA 1 hr, 33 min. Directed by Raoul Peck. PG-13.)Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

