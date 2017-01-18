Film: Community Conservation

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Frontier Cinema, 14 Maine St, Brunswick, ME For more information: 207-729-7694; brownpapertickets.com/event/2729407

“Community Conservation, finding the balance between nature and culture” is a new film created by Mark Ireland of MI Media. Presented by Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust and Maine Coast Heritage Trust, this documentary, shot throughout four seasons, profiles four active land trusts in different regions of Maine, demonstrating their efforts in making conserved lands available to all members of their community.

Practitioners of community conservation look deeply at the traditions and needs of their own community members to forge access to preserved lands and create projects that address those needs. The four land trusts filmed provide great examples of community conservation: Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust (BTLT) works with gardeners, both local and from away (Africa!) BTLT projects also range from supporting shellfish harvesters to supporting the faith community. At Downeast Lakes Land Trust, community members served include school children, local crafts people, hunters and fishermen. The Androscoggin Land Trust partners with various organizations to create access and programs for the immigrant community. The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust runs an Eco Camp which helps fund the cost for struggling local families with tourist dollars and the trust also runs a local campground.

The beauty of Maine, from coast to mountains, farmland to deep forests is captured in this documentary featuring hikers, kayakers, kids fishing, farmers, balsam tree-tippers, canoe-builders and many more, captured in all four seasons.

Following the film, the film maker and leaders from Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust and Maine Coast Heritage Trust will be on hand for a question and answer session.

