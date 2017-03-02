Film: Community Conservation: Finding the Balance Between Nature and Culture

Friday, March 10, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Community Conservation: Finding the Balance Between Nature and Culture is a new film created by Mark Ireland of MI Media. Shot throughout four seasons, this documentary profiles four active land trusts in different regions of Maine: coastal, inland, western mountains and downeast. Each land trust featured works closely with their community to provide multi-purpose access to conserved lands.

At its deepest level, community conservation addresses the traditions and needs of all community members, providing access to preserved lands and creating projects that build constituencies across diverse communities. The four land trusts filmed provide great examples of community conservation: Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust (BTLT) works with gardeners, both local and from away (Africa!) BTLT projects also range from supporting shellfish harvesters to working with the faith community. At Downeast Lakes Land Trust, community members served include school children, local crafts people, hunters and fishermen. The Androscoggin Land Trust partners with various organizations to create access and programs for the growing immigrant community. The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust runs an Eco Camp which utilizes tourist dollars to help fund the cost for struggling local families and the trust also runs a local campground.

The beauty of Maine — from coast to mountains, farmland to deep forests — is richly captured in this documentary. Hikers, kayakers, immigrant farmers, kids, fishing guides, balsam tree-tippers, canoe-builders and more, tell the stories of local communities finding balance in nature.

Following the film, the filmmaker and leaders from Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust and Maine Coast Heritage Trust will be on hand for a question and answer session.

