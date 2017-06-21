Film about Coal Industry to Screen

Saturday, June 24, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Reel Pizza Cinerama, 33 Kennebec Pl, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-610-2285; reelpizza.net
Reel Pizza Cinerama located at 33 Kennebec Pl in Bar Harbor will present a screening of From the Ashes on Saturday, June 24 at 2:00 pm. From the Ashes, produced by RadicalMedia in in 2017 in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, captures Americans in communities across the country as they wrestle with the legacy of the coal industry and what its future should be under the Trump Administration. From Appalachia to the West’s Powder River Basin, the film goes beyond the rhetoric of the “war on coal” to present compelling and often heartbreaking stories about what’s at stake for our economy, health, and climate. The film is being introduced by Doreen Stabinsky, Ph.D., professor of Global Environmental Politics at College of the Atlantic. Joe Blotnick, A Climate to Thrive Coordinator, will share info on how MDI residents are working on a vision of clean energy.
This film screening kicks off the 2017 Sierra Club Environmental Film Series that runs through October 2017. In partnership with the Maine Chapter of the Sierra Club, Reel Pizza offers this environmental film and speaker series free of charge. For more information, visit www.reelpizza.net.
