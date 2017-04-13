Film ‘A Force More Powerful’ at Rockland church

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: First Universalist Church, 345 Broadway, Rockland, Maine
For more information: 207-691-0322
ROCKLAND, Maine — Midcoast Peace and Justice Group will show the film “A Force More Powerful” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at First Universalist Church, 345 Broadway. The film explores one of the 20th century’s most important but least understood stories: how nonviolent power has overcome oppression and authoritarian rule all over the world. Narrated by Ben Kingsley, and nominated for an Emmy, the film premiered on Public Broadcasting System in September 2000. The film will be followed by a discussion. Free and open to the public. For information, call 691-0322.
