Community

Film ‘A Force More Powerful’ at Rockland church

Posted April 13, 2017, at 9:14 a.m.

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: First Universalist Church, 345 Broadway, Rockland, Maine

For more information: 207-691-0322

ROCKLAND, Maine — Midcoast Peace and Justice Group will show the film “A Force More Powerful” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at First Universalist Church, 345 Broadway. The film explores one of the 20th century’s most important but least understood stories: how nonviolent power has overcome oppression and authoritarian rule all over the world. Narrated by Ben Kingsley, and nominated for an Emmy, the film premiered on Public Broadcasting System in September 2000. The film will be followed by a discussion. Free and open to the public. For information, call 691-0322.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. President’s plane lands in BangorPresident’s plane lands in Bangor
  2. University of Maine at Augusta president resigns unexpectedlyUniversity of Maine at Augusta president resigns unexpectedly
  3. Virginia woman sentenced for random stabbings at Bangor MallVirginia woman sentenced for random stabbings at Bangor Mall
  4. Dog pardoned by LePage gets 11th hour reprieve from kill orderDog pardoned by LePage gets 11th hour reprieve from kill order
  5. Inspired by Bernie Sanders, Phish drummer runs for local office in LincolnvilleInspired by Bernie Sanders, Phish drummer runs for local office in Lincolnville