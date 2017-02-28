Figure Skater from Sawyer Arena Wins Gold Medal at “Skate Your Heart Out” Competition

Marah Russell of Glenburn - Gold Medalist Skate Your Heart Out Competition
J. Landry | BDN
By J. Landry
Posted Feb. 28, 2017, at 11:47 a.m.

Marah Russell of Glenburn a member of the Bangor Learn to Skate Program at the Sawyer Arena earned a First Place Gold Medal at the Skate Your Heart Out Competition held at the Maine Ice Vault in Augusta on Monday, February 20. Marah won the medal with her Basic 5 Level Program. She will be performing along with other members of the Learn To Skate USA Program in the upcoming “Sawyer Arena Skating Spectacular”, on Sunday, March 5th at 5 p.m. The show is open to the public at no cost.

