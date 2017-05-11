Fifth annual Smolt Bolt and Bloater Bash at East Machias

Saturday, May 20, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Join us for the 5th Annual Smolt Bolt and Bloater Bash in East Machias on May 20th! The Smolt Bolt is a spring road race celebrating the migration of Atlantic salmon smolts from their freshwater home to the ocean, where they will embark on a great migration to their North Atlantic feeding grounds. The race begins across from Dunkin’ Donuts in Machias at the Sunrise Trail parking lot and follows this incredibly scenic section of trail along the river to Downeast Salmon Federation’s center in East Machias. The 4 mile course is flat the whole way, making it a great race for all abilities. Registration begins at 8:00am at Downeast Salmon Federation in East Machias and shuttles will begin bringing people to the start at 9:30am. The race will officially start at 10:00am. Following the race we will celebrate another great migration, the spring alewife run, with a Bloater Bash! Bloaters are whole smoked alewives, prepared and smoked in the traditional fashion right in East Machias. Join us in celebrating the run of this magnificent species and learn about the history and significance of the great bloater!
We will also be running tours of Downeast Salmon Federation’s Peter Gray Hatchery throughout the day, so you can sneak a peek at our 350,000+ juvenile Atlantic salmon. DSF is raising these endangered Atlantic salmon as part of its Peter Gray Parr Project, which aims to restore Atlantic salmon to the East Machias River and throughout the rivers of Downeast Maine. Now in its sixth year, results have shown that the Parr Project has boosted the densities of Atlantic salmon in the East Machias River to numbers not seen since the mid-1980s! Come join us in the celebration!
You can sign up in person at either of our facilities (East Machias or Columbia Falls), or at www.mainesalmonrivers.org/even
The registration fee is $15 before May 19th. After May 19th, online registration will close and people can register the day of for $20.
Contact: Tracy Shaw, Downeast Salmon Federation; 207-483-4336; tracy@mainesalmonrivers.org
