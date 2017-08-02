Outdoors

Fifth annual Ruffed Grouse Society Habitat Shoot in Richmond

Posted Aug. 02, 2017, at 5:38 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Varney's Clay Sports, 502 Langdon Road, Richmond, Maine

For more information: 207-841-6505

RICHMOND, Maine — The fifth annual Ruffed Grouse Society Habitat Shoot will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Varney’s Clay Sports, 502 Langdon Road.

The day begins with a continental breakfast 8-9 a.m. The shoot is 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with lunch at noon.

The cost is $75, which includes breakfast, lunch, one round of 50 sporting clays, one round of super clays, one round of “Grouse Challenge,” and one round of “Duck Blind Challenge.” Lunch only is $20. Pre-registration is preferred. Ruffed Grouse Society membership preferred but not mandatory. All proceeds go toward habitat.

To register or for more information, contact Carole Dyer at 841-6505 or cadyer1939@gmail.com .

