Fifth annual Literacy Tea on April 2 to benefit Literacy Volunteers of Bangor

Sunday, April 2, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: John Bapst Memorial High School, 100 Broadway, Bangor, Maine
For more information: lvbangor.org/literacytea
BANGOR, Maine — The fifth annual Literacy Tea to benefit Literacy Volunteers of Bangor will be held 3-5 p.m Sunday, April 2, at John Bapst Memorial High School, 100 Broadway.
Each table will be uniquely decorated on the theme of a memorable children’s book. Tea Maineia of Winterport will serve various teas, to go with the snacks and sweets available. Children and adults are invited to dress up for the tea party.
Maine author and illustrator Jeannie Brett will perform her book, “My Cat, Coon Cat.”
Literacy Volunteers receives no public funding to help change the lives of roughly 300 adults each year with personal literacy support.
Tickets for $20 must be purchased ahead of time and are not available at the door. Visit www.lvbangor.org/literacytea for tickets.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →