Fifth annual FA Key Club Reindeer Run & Walk

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Foxcroft Academy Key Club will hold its fifth annual 5K Reindeer Run and Walk at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning in front of Foxcroft Academy, 975 West Main St. Registration noon-12:45 p.m. Entry fee for the run/walk is a monetary donation or children’s toys. Cookies, water, hot chocolate and more will be available after. All proceeds help the Community Christmas Project. Last year, this event placed third in the New England Key Club District in the “Single Service Project” category. Download a race registration form at www.foxcroftacademy.org or on Facebook at Foxcroft Academy.

