Fifth annual FA Key Club Reindeer Run & Walk

Posted Nov. 22, 2016, at 10:57 a.m.

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Foxcroft Academy Key Club will hold its fifth annual 5K Reindeer Run and Walk at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning in front of Foxcroft Academy, 975 West Main St. Registration noon-12:45 p.m. Entry fee for the run/walk is a monetary donation or children’s toys. Cookies, water, hot chocolate and more will be available after. All proceeds help the Community Christmas Project. Last year, this event placed third in the New England Key Club District in the “Single Service Project” category. Download a race registration form at www.foxcroftacademy.org or on Facebook at Foxcroft Academy.

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Story continues below advertisement.
Recommend this article
Previous story:
«
Next story:
»

View stories by school

  1. Council members denounce alleged pro-Trump attack as hate crime
  2. Exiles memorial ride ends in tragic fatal crash, sheriff saysExiles memorial ride ends in tragic fatal crash, sheriff says
  3. Lincoln man located after becoming lost while huntingLincoln man located after becoming lost while hunting
  4. Thomaston man to serve 2 ½ years in prison for fatal shooting of girlfriend in BathThomaston man to serve 2 ½ years in prison for fatal shooting of girlfriend in Bath
  5. Hermon teacher remembered: ‘He helped a lot of kids’Hermon teacher remembered: ‘He helped a lot of kids’

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Sports