Fifth Annual Erin’s Run to take place on Saturday, May 6th

Saturday, May 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Erin's Run, 1 Railroad Street, Bangor, ME
For more information: 207-852-1405; erinsrun.org
The Fifth Annual Erin’s Run 5K will take place on Saturday, May 6th on the Bangor Waterfront. This event is run in memory of Bangor native Erin Woolley, who passed away from cancer in 2010, and raises money for Spruce Run – Womancare Alliance, the University of Maine Swimming & Diving Program, the aquatics program at the Bangor YMCA, and a scholarship in Erin’s memory at Bangor High School. Erin’s Run has raised over $40,000 for local charities since its inception in 2013.
The 5K race and walk will begin at 10:00 am. Immediately prior at 9:45 am there will be a free kids 1K event for children twelve and under sponsored by First National Bank. All participating children will receive a free Erin’s Run t-shirt.
The full 5K costs $25 and participants get a free t-shirt while supplies last. The run is professionally timed and consists of two loops of the Bangor Waterfront. The presenting sponsor is Webber Group and additional sponsors include First National Bank, Spectrum Medical Group, Darlin’gs, Realty of Maine, Dick’s Taxi, Pepino’s, Means Wealth Management, Rudman Winchell, Three Point Cleaning, PDQ Door, CES Inc., Eaton Peabody, and Nickerson & O’Day.
To register, donate, or obtain additional information, please visit www.erinsrun.org or contact Race Director Ben Sprague at (207) 852-1405 or bsprague1@gmail.com. For additional information on Spruce Run – Womancare Alliance, please contact Amanda Cost at 945-5102.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →