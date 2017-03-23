Fifth annual Boggy Brook 5K Road Race/Walk and 1 Mile Family Fun Run on April 2

Sunday, April 2, at Boggy Brook Road, at Hancock County Technical Center, to benefit HCTC SkillsUSA students. Students will compete at the SkillsUSA national competitions in Louisville Kentucky at the end of June. Participants can pre-register on 9 a.m., with registration opening at 8 a.m. inside HCTC. The 1-mile Family Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. , immediately followed by the start of the 5K race/walk. SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit Career and Technical student organization that helps bridge students and industry together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. Students who received gold will be attending nationals in Louisville, Kentucky in late June. ELLSWORTH — The fifth annual Boggy Brook 5K Road Race/Walk & 1 Mile Family Fun Run set forat Boggy Brook Road, at Hancock County Technical Center, to benefit HCTC SkillsUSA students. Students will compete at the SkillsUSA national competitions in Louisville Kentucky at the end of June. Participants can pre-register on active.com or at HCTC. The first 50 registrants will receive a free T-shirt. The race starts and ends at the Wilson Field on the Boggy Brook Road atwith registration opening atinside HCTC. The 1-mile Family Fun Run starts at, immediately followed by the start of the 5K race/walk. SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit Career and Technical student organization that helps bridge students and industry together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. Students who received gold will be attending nationals in Louisville, Kentucky in late June. http://hancock. ellsworthschools.org/ or http://www.skillsusa.org . Contact: Benjamin Speed, Hancock County Technical Center, 112 Boggy Brook Road, Ellsworth, Maine 04605, 667-9729 x110 ; e-mail: bspeed@ellsworthschools.org

