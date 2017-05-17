Fiddlers and Fiddlehead Fest 2017

By Susan Adams
Posted May 17, 2017, at 2:07 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Patten Lumbermens Museum , Rt 159 North , Patten, Maine

For more information: 207-528-2059; lumbermensmuseum.org

This year’s Fest is at the Patten Lumbermens Museum Rt 159 Patten Maine

May 20,2017 11:00 am to 6 pm . Live Music, Local Arts and Crafts, Food, including Fiddlehead Quiche by local non-profits, Fiddleheads for sale, free entrance to the museum , silent auction, and the annual Cast Iron Chef Cook off , judged this year by Chef Herman Ammerman . Bring your favorite Dish that includes Fiddleheads, a recipe , and enter to win the cook off . 2 chef’s will then cook off in front of the crowd for the coveted Cast Iron Award and prizes.

Entreis should arrive by 12 noon -1:00 Pm Judging and cook off immediately following. http://www.lumbermensmuseum.org

