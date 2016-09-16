‘Fiddle-icious’ to perform Oct. 16 at Cony High School

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Cony High School, 60 Pierce Drive, Augusta, Maine For more information: 207-621-3551

AUGUSTA, Maine — “Fiddle-icious” will offer a performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in Viles Auditorium at Cony High School, 60 Pierce Drive.

The performance is part of the Concerts at Jewett Series sponsored by the University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College.

Fiddle-icious is composed of a diverse group of enthusiastic fiddlers and other musicians of all ages and walks of life with members from Kittery to Augusta. Their music comes from the Irish, Scottish, Quebecois and Acadian traditions and includes reels, jigs, marches, hornpipes, waltzes, step-dancing and singing.

Fiddle-icious is directed by Don Roy, a designated Master Fiddler from Gorham, considered a “living cultural treasure” here in Maine. Both Don and his wife Cindy are committed to keeping Maine’s musical heritage alive with this non-profit, all volunteer community organization.

Tickets are $10, students $5, ages 12 and under free. Tickets are available at Pat’s Pizza in Augusta, Dave’s Appliance in Winthrop and at the door. Call 621-3551 or email umasc@maine.edu for more information or for mail order tickets.

The next concert in the series Don Campbell Honors American Veterans, will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Veterans admitted free.

