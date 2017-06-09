Fiber College of Maine

Searsport Shores
By Amber Jenkins
Posted June 09, 2017, at 12:56 p.m.

50+ carefully chosen classes to push our fiber skills forward while honoring the Masters that got us here. An event for fiber enthusiasts, great vendors giving demos, nightly gatherings of music, dance, bring your own yarn dye tent, campfires, sharing, working, food and drink, Masters Lunch series, ongoing Expert lectures, food booths, shopping and dancing party, beach bon fire, free farewell desert. The largest Fiber Arts education gathering on the East Coast. Classes on everything fiber: knitting, crocheting, weaving, spinning, fiber preparation, rug hooking, quilting, lace making, wood working, evening events, free demonstrations, community art projects and more. Always the week after Labor Day on the Coast of Maine. Accommodations from on-site camping to local lodging.

