Fiber Artists group to meet

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Henry D. Moore Parish House and Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, ME
For more information: 207-546-7301 ; jbenedict@moore.lib.me.us
The knit, crochet and fiber arts group meets 1-3 p.m. every Tuesday in the Ladies’ Parlor H.D. Moore Library and Parish House, 22 Village Road, Steuben. Learn to knit or crochet, get help with an existing project or work independently while chatting with friends and neighbors. FMI: 207-546-7301 or jbenedict@moore.lib.me.us.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →