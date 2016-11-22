Felted Gnome Making Workshop with Jessica Peill-Meininghaus

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Pittsfield Public Library, 110 Library Street, Pittsfield, Maine For more information: 207-487-5880; pittsfield.lib.me.us

Pittsfield Public Library is presenting a felted gnome making workshop on Tuesday, December 20, 1:00 – 5:00. Learn how to needle felt a gnome like the ones in the book “The Gnome Project” with Maine Artist /Author Jessica Peill-Meininghaus. You’ll learn to use a felting needle and create a little gnome in colors of your choosing. It’s always fun! You can add details and decorations to make him or her even more personal.

Story continues below advertisement.

Teens and adults attending must have good manual dexterity. Supplies will be provided. Please contact the library at 487-5880 to sign up as the class limited to twelve people.

Jessica Peill-Meininghaus is the author of “the Gnome Project” and is an accomplished fiber artist – felting gnomes, pictures, and decorative accessories.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →