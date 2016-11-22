Felted Gnome Making Workshop with Jessica Peill-Meininghaus

Gnomes
Gnomes
By Lyn Smith
Posted Nov. 22, 2016, at 4:08 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Pittsfield Public Library, 110 Library Street, Pittsfield, Maine

For more information: 207-487-5880; pittsfield.lib.me.us

Pittsfield Public Library is presenting a felted gnome making workshop on Tuesday, December 20, 1:00 – 5:00. Learn how to needle felt a gnome like the ones in the book “The Gnome Project” with Maine Artist /Author Jessica Peill-Meininghaus. You’ll learn to use a felting needle and create a little gnome in colors of your choosing. It’s always fun! You can add details and decorations to make him or her even more personal.

Story continues below advertisement.

Teens and adults attending must have good manual dexterity. Supplies will be provided. Please contact the library at 487-5880 to sign up as the class limited to twelve people.

Jessica Peill-Meininghaus is the author of “the Gnome Project” and is an accomplished fiber artist – felting gnomes, pictures, and decorative accessories.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Council members denounce alleged pro-Trump attack as hate crime
  2. Exiles memorial ride ends in tragic fatal crash, sheriff saysExiles memorial ride ends in tragic fatal crash, sheriff says
  3. Lincoln man located after becoming lost while huntingLincoln man located after becoming lost while hunting
  4. Hermon teacher remembered: ‘He helped a lot of kids’Hermon teacher remembered: ‘He helped a lot of kids’
  5. Maine man accused of assaulting woman, throwing her phone on roofMaine man accused of assaulting woman, throwing her phone on roof

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living