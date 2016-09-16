Feeding the 5000 Portland, Maine

By Kathryn Sargent
Posted Sept. 16, 2016, at 11:53 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Monument Square, Portland, 22 Monument Square, Portland, Maine

For more information: (207) 430-0170; feedbackglobal.org/events/feeding-5000-portland-maine/

Join us for a free lunch! On Friday, October 7th, local chefs and volunteers will host a free community meal to raise awareness about how much edible food goes to waste, the social and environmental impacts, and local and national strategies for addressing the problem. From 11am to 4pm in Portland’s Monument Square, this community-driven festival will celebrate tasty solutions by serving a meal to 5000 people, made from fresh, top-quality local produce that otherwise would not have been eaten.

Organized by the Cumberland County Food Security Council, Healthy Acadia, and National Resources Council of Maine, along with other local groups and Feedback, the UK-based leader of the global Feeding the 5000 campaign: http://feedbackglobal.org/events/feeding-5000-portland-maine/

