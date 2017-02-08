February Vacation Events for Kids at the Waterville Public Library

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=children#sectionFebruary
February 21, 2017 • 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm- Crafternoons: Yarn Jewelry!
Drop by the Children’s Department make some fabulous yarn jewelry!
For kids 7 and up; younger kids must bring a grownup helper
February 22, 2017 • 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm- Winter Break Special: Design Your Own Buttons!
Looking for something to do during school vacation week? Drop by the library between 2 and 4 pm on Wednesday to design and make your own personal pins and badges.
For kids 7 and up; younger kids must bring a grownup helper
February 23, 2017 • 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm- Winter Break Special: Slime Science
Why do slugs have slime? Does it help them at all, besides keeping the rest of us away? Drop by between 2 and 4 pm to find out the science behind the slime!
Don’t worry! No actual slugs will be included in this program.
For kids 7 and up; younger kids must bring a grownup helper
February 24, 2017 • 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Winter Break Special — Ready-for-Spring!
Drop by the library between 2 and 4 for an activity that includes
Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Art: STEAM!
Explore how seeds grow into flowers and food plants.
For kids 7 and up; younger kids must bring a grownup helper
These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org
