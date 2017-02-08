February Vacation Events for Kids at the Waterville Public Library

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=children#sectionFebruary

February 21, 2017 • 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm- Crafternoons: Yarn Jewelry!

Drop by the Children’s Department make some fabulous yarn jewelry!

For kids 7 and up; younger kids must bring a grownup helper

February 22, 2017 • 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm- Winter Break Special: Design Your Own Buttons!

Looking for something to do during school vacation week? Drop by the library between 2 and 4 pm on Wednesday to design and make your own personal pins and badges.

For kids 7 and up; younger kids must bring a grownup helper

February 23, 2017 • 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm- Winter Break Special: Slime Science

Why do slugs have slime? Does it help them at all, besides keeping the rest of us away? Drop by between 2 and 4 pm to find out the science behind the slime!

Don’t worry! No actual slugs will be included in this program.

For kids 7 and up; younger kids must bring a grownup helper

February 24, 2017 • 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Winter Break Special — Ready-for-Spring!

Drop by the library between 2 and 4 for an activity that includes

Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Art: STEAM!

Explore how seeds grow into flowers and food plants.

For kids 7 and up; younger kids must bring a grownup helper

These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org

