February Vacation Events for Kids at the Waterville Public Library

By Sarah Taylor
Posted Feb. 08, 2017, at 12:51 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=children#sectionFebruary

February 21, 2017 • 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm- Crafternoons: Yarn Jewelry!

Drop by the Children’s Department make some fabulous yarn jewelry!

For kids 7 and up; younger kids must bring a grownup helper

February 22, 2017 • 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm- Winter Break Special: Design Your Own Buttons!

Looking for something to do during school vacation week? Drop by the library between 2 and 4 pm on Wednesday to design and make your own personal pins and badges.

For kids 7 and up; younger kids must bring a grownup helper

February 23, 2017 • 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm- Winter Break Special: Slime Science

Why do slugs have slime? Does it help them at all, besides keeping the rest of us away? Drop by between 2 and 4 pm to find out the science behind the slime!

Don’t worry! No actual slugs will be included in this program.

For kids 7 and up; younger kids must bring a grownup helper

February 24, 2017 • 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Winter Break Special — Ready-for-Spring!

Drop by the library between 2 and 4 for an activity that includes

Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Art: STEAM!

Explore how seeds grow into flowers and food plants.

For kids 7 and up; younger kids must bring a grownup helper

.

These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. How $13M in unlawful spending took shape in Mary Mayhew’s DHHSHow $13M in unlawful spending took shape in Mary Mayhew’s DHHS
  2. What to expect with tonight’s stormWhat to expect with tonight’s storm
  3. LePage uses State of State to rip ‘liberal’ attack on Maine way of lifeLePage uses State of State to rip ‘liberal’ attack on Maine way of life
  4. Demolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concernsDemolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concerns
  5. Palmyra fire claims two livesPalmyra fire claims two lives

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs