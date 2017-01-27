February Tea Party

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Please join Southwest Harbor Public Library Thursday afternoon, February 16, 2:00 – 3:30 for a mid-winter tea. Everyone is welcome to enjoy a cup of tea by the Library’s fireplace, nibble on a homemade treat, and enjoy the company of others. There is never an agenda, just an opportunity to stop in the middle of a busy day and relax with a nice cup of hot tea served in a beautiful china cup. For more information, call the Library, 244-7065.

