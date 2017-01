February Fun Day at Bangor church

BANGOR, Maine — February Fun Day, 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, Glad Tidings Church, 1033 Broadway. Sledding, gym activities, board game tournament, movies, snacks, Bible time, and dinner. There will be groups and activities for elementary, middle school, and high school. Free. Email gtcsaramorris@gmail.com for details and a list of what to bring. www.facebook.com/gtcbangor