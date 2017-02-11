February at Thompson Free Library

At the Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft, February is about more than cupid’s slings and arrows, it’s a chance to celebrate the Bill of Rights, Black History Month, and get involved in community service.

On Thursday, February 16 from 4-5 p.m., the Year in Giving Community Service Project continues. This month’s focus will be preparing pet product donations. You’ll work with librarian Michelle Fagan to create pet toys and make boxes to hold pet food donations. These boxes will be placed in four area locations. The public (all ages) is invited to spend an hour making a difference in the life of a deserving animal.

Michelle credits Blue Hill librarian Libby Edwardson with giving her the idea to start this year-long community service project, while tweaking the concept to “fit our community.” The goal, Michelle says, is simple: “to spread kindness.” So once a month (the third or fourth Thursday, from 4-5 p.m.) all ages are welcome to participate in sending some positive energy on a local, national, or global level, from gardening and raking, to writing letters to our service members overseas, with more projects to come. High school students can use it as part of their volunteer requirement for graduation. Michelle is working to extend this program beyond 2017.

On Wednesday, February 22, Northern Stars Planetarium brings their inflatable planetarium to the library for two showings of “Follow the Drinking Gourd,” a celestial celebration of Black History Month. The Drinking Gourd is another name for the Big Dipper asterism. Follow the Drinking Gourd is a song from 1928 based on folklore that fugitive slaves used the Big Dipper as a point of reference so they would not get lost. The shows are 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Please contact the library to reserve a spot as space is limited.

Be sure to visit our display celebrating the 225th anniversary of the ratification of the Bill of Rights. This pop-up exhibit, The Bill of Rights and You, is brought to us by the Maine Humanities Council (among others) to commemorate this landmark document. Learn about the origins of the first ten amendments to the constitution (collectively known as the Bill of Rights), how each amendment protects U.S. Citizens, and how we exercise those rights. It’s an accessible, informative way to connect with the people, places, and events that have been a part of this vital document’s evolution.

In addition to these interesting programs and displays, you can find compelling books on various subjects relating to black history, presidential history, and human and civil rights. February is more than cards and chocolates, it’s a great way to support your local library, learn the valuable lessons of history, and spread a little kindness too.

For more information on anything mentioned, please contact the Thompson Free Library (207-564-3350 or df@thompson.lib.me.us). You can also follow us on Facebook.

