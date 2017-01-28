February Art: Open Air Arts Initiative

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

Nature inspired artwork by local youth will be on display at the Blue Hill Public Library for the month of February. The show is the result of the “Open Air Arts Initiative” held last summer by the Cynthia Winings Gallery and the Blue Hill Heritage Trust. The program was largely self-directed, in which kids were invited to go to Blue Hill Heritage Trust properties to make artwork inspired by nature, aided by some art instruction events to get the kids started.

Chrissy Beardsley-Allen is the Outreach and Development Coordinator for the Blue Hill Heritage Trust. She says, “My hope is that the Open-Air Arts Initiative will encourage kids to explore and discover their own creative abilities through experiencing special places on the Peninsula. To me, this project is not about talent, but rather celebrating what inspires each of us and how we express that in our own unique way.”

Cynthia Winings is an artist and the owner of the Cynthia Winings Gallery in Blue Hill. She says about the program, “I am pleased to be involved with the Open-air Arts Initiative because I love to support a program that encourages children to be artists in nature, discovering beauty in the natural world.”

The public is invited to a reception will be held for the young artists on Saturday February 11th from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. The exhibit will be available for viewing during library hours starting February 2nd. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.

