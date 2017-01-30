February 2017 Pottery Intensive at CCLC

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Cobscook Community Learning Center, 10 Commissary Point Rd, Trescott, Maine For more information: 207-733-2233; cclc.me/articles/55-667/february-pottery-intensive-with-tim/1

Treat yourself to time in the pottery studio this winter! Potter and sgraffito artist Tim Christensen will be back to teach another intensive pottery course at the CCLC from Feb 23-26, 2017 (which is during the week of February break for area schools).

A perfect class for beginner to intermediate level potters, looking to take your skills on the wheel to the next level – or a great opportunity for more experienced potters to have some focused retreat time working alongside a fantastic teacher and artist. Workshops will cover basic techniques like wedging and centering, then move on to collaring and forming, enclosed forms, alternative trimming techniques, throwing big, throwing off the hump, and whip-wiring. There will be workshop sessions each day, as well as open studio time. For ages 16 and up.

Traveling from a distance, or interested in a total retreat experience? Lodging is available on CCLC’s campus at Heartwood Lodge. Participants are expected to bring their own food; there is a full kitchen available for storing food and cooking meals. (If you are staying overnight at the CCLC during the course, you are welcome to use the pottery studio at all hours!)

Scholarships are available for this course! To request scholarship funds, contact Avery at 207-733-2233, ext 321, or email avery@thecclc.org.

