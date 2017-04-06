Outdoors

‘Feathers over Freeport’ event includes bird watching, night walk

Posted April 06, 2017, at 12:43 p.m.

POWNAL, Maine — Feathers over Freeport, two days of bird watching and events for all ages April 29 and 30, including bird walks, hawk watching at summit of Bradbury Mountain, osprey watching at Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park, presentations with live birds by the Center for Wildlife and the Chewonki Foundation, a drawing birds workshop, and fun and games for children. “SaltBox Cafe” and “Fahrenheit 225” will will offer food 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Night walk, 7-8 p.m. Friday, April 28, with Zeb Casperson, Maine Conservation Corps environmental steward. Observe night sky after 8 p.m. View entire Feathers over Freeport line-up.

