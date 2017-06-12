Outdoors

Father’s Day Paddle

Gudrun Keszöcze | BDN
Paddling Pushaw strea
Gudrun Keszöcze | BDN
Paddling Pushaw strea
Blue Heron hunting along Pushaw Stream
Gudrun Keszöcze | BDN
Blue Heron hunting along Pushaw Stream
By Gudrun Keszöcze,
Posted June 12, 2017, at 3:58 p.m.

Sunday, June 18, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, 35 Hudson Road, Alton, ME

For more information: 2073942171; hirundomaine.org

End Father’s Day with a special paddle along Pushaw Stream in Hirundo Wildlife Refuge. Listen to the evening call of the birds and watch the local, nocturnal wildlife as it begins it’s “day”. All canoeing gear provided. Bring water, a snack. We recommend you bring a hat and a long-sleeved shirt. Suggested donation $5 per person. Meet at 35 Hudson Rd., Alton – Gate 3

Registration requested, please call 207.394.2171

