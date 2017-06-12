Father’s Day Paddle

Sunday, June 18, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, 35 Hudson Road, Alton, ME
For more information: 2073942171; hirundomaine.org
End Father’s Day with a special paddle along Pushaw Stream in Hirundo Wildlife Refuge. Listen to the evening call of the birds and watch the local, nocturnal wildlife as it begins it’s “day”. All canoeing gear provided. Bring water, a snack. We recommend you bring a hat and a long-sleeved shirt. Suggested donation $5 per person. Meet at 35 Hudson Rd., Alton – Gate 3
Registration requested, please call 207.394.2171
