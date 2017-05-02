Father and Son Talk About Their Books

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207-338-3884; belfastlibrary.org
On Tuesday May 9th, 6:30 local resident Bob Witherill and his son Captain Dave Witherill will discuss their recently published books at the Belfast Free Library.
Both books are maritime themed but on two different topics: Steamboat Memories- Penobscot Bay, by Bob Witherill is about the steamboats that used to ply the waters of Penobscot Bay, while From Sea of Life to Sea of Dreams, by Captain Dave Witherill is a memoir about his career as a ship captain.
Bob Witherill has had an infatuation with steamboats since an early age, watching the steamboats at Bayside from the shore. Unbeknownst to Bob, his son David was also writing a book at the same time and using the same publisher.
Bob and David will talk about writing and publishing their books followed by a book signing by the authors.
This program is free and open to all. For more information call the library at 338-3884 ext.10.
