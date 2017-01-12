Fat Bike Pump Track and Demo

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: L.L.Bean, 95 Main St, Freeport, , ME For more information: 207-552-7789; hhtp://llbean.com/freeport

Come on out and test a fat bike on our Snow Pump Track. Manufacturers’ representatives will be here to show you the latest developments in fat bike technology and will share tips on sizing and technique.

WHERE TO MEET: Meet us directly behind the Bike, Boat & Ski Store.

WHAT TO BRING: Helmet (required), we will have demo helmets available, fat bike if you have one, we will have demo bikes available to test for free, weather-appropriate clothing (layers; no cotton), cycling shirt, cycling shoes or boots, synthetic socks, snacks, lunch, water, personal medications.

OPTIONAL RECOMMENDED ITEMS: Sunglasses, camera, binoculars, small day pack with extra clothes (for after the ride).

