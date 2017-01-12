Outdoors

Fat Bike Pump Track and Demo

By Bill Yeo
Posted Jan. 12, 2017, at 12:58 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: L.L.Bean, 95 Main St, Freeport, , ME

For more information: 207-552-7789; hhtp://llbean.com/freeport

Come on out and test a fat bike on our Snow Pump Track. Manufacturers’ representatives will be here to show you the latest developments in fat bike technology and will share tips on sizing and technique.

WHERE TO MEET: Meet us directly behind the Bike, Boat & Ski Store.

WHAT TO BRING: Helmet (required), we will have demo helmets available, fat bike if you have one, we will have demo bikes available to test for free, weather-appropriate clothing (layers; no cotton), cycling shirt, cycling shoes or boots, synthetic socks, snacks, lunch, water, personal medications.

OPTIONAL RECOMMENDED ITEMS: Sunglasses, camera, binoculars, small day pack with extra clothes (for after the ride).

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Mary Mayhew insists on photo IDs for infant nutrition program and loses $1.4MMary Mayhew insists on photo IDs for infant nutrition program and loses $1.4M
  2. Town boots businesses from Camden Snow BowlTown boots businesses from Camden Snow Bowl
  3. LePage tells radio host he had surgery to lose weightLePage tells radio host he had surgery to lose weight
  4. ‘It was a crappy thing to do,’ advocate says after Bangor homeless encampment removed‘It was a crappy thing to do,’ advocate says after Bangor homeless encampment removed
  5. 8 Times Buzzfeed tried to explain Maine8 Times Buzzfeed tried to explain Maine

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs