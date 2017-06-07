Farrenc, Ravel, and Bridge

By Casey Oakes
Posted June 07, 2017, at 12:18 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine

For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/festival-wednesday-6/

Tonight’s program opens with the work of composer, pianist, pedagogue, and scholar Louise Farrenc, a towering musical figure of 19th-century Paris. In addition to her many accomplishments, she fought for equal pay with her male colleagues as the only woman professor at the Paris Conservatoire. Her beautiful Piano Quintet takes up the sonorous instrumentation of Schubert’s Trout Quintet, performed last week. The second half of the program brings to light another forgotten gem, the romantically-inclined Sextet by turn-of-the-century British composer Frank Bridge.

LOUISE FARRENC

Piano Quintet No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 30

Renée Jolles, violin • Liz Freivogel, viola • Denise Djokic, cello • Kurt Muroki, bass • Amalia Rinehart, piano

MAURICE RAVEL

La Valse for two pianos

Pei-Shan Lee, Elinor Freer, piano

FRANK BRIDGE

String Sextet in E-Flat Major, H. 107

Mikhail Kopelman, Renée Jolles, violin • Ivo-Jan van der Werff, SoHui Yun, viola • Steven Doane, Rosemary Elliott, cello

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Mary Mayhew launches 2018 gubernatorial campaignMary Mayhew launches 2018 gubernatorial campaign
  2. Police, ambulance on scene as Orrington man barricades himself in homePolice, ambulance on scene as Orrington man barricades himself in home
  3. Orrington man, 54, fatally shot by police in 12-hour standoffOrrington man, 54, fatally shot by police in 12-hour standoff
  4. ‘It’s grave. We need a lot of people’: Maine employers are desperate for workers‘It’s grave. We need a lot of people’: Maine employers are desperate for workers
  5. Drunken wedding guests may ruin island golf carts for everyone elseDrunken wedding guests may ruin island golf carts for everyone else

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs