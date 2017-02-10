Farms & Food–Curry & Chai Tasting

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Feb. 10, 2017, at 2:35 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/36155/

Camden entrepreneur and food lover Arif Shaikh on using local, organic food, pairing local farms with local restaurants, and sharing curry with the community. There will be a light meal of vegetarian curry and chai. $5 per person. Please register in advance: 207-236-3440.

