Farms & Food–Curry & Chai Tasting

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/36155/

Camden entrepreneur and food lover Arif Shaikh on using local, organic food, pairing local farms with local restaurants, and sharing curry with the community. There will be a light meal of vegetarian curry and chai. $5 per person. Please register in advance: 207-236-3440.

