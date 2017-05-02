Farmers’ Market to open for 8th Year

The Ohio Street Farmers’ Market will open for the season on Wednesday, May 17th, from 2 to 6 PM, and will be open weekly until November 22. The market, sponsored by Bangor Grange #372, was formed in May of 2009 to provide nutritious produce and products to area citizens. EBT/SNAP, (food stamps), are accepted and those purchases receive a 25% discount. Every EBT/Snap dollar spent earns $1 in Maine Harvest Bucks, which can be used to purchase fruits and vegetables. The location of this market is the grange property, 1192 Ohio Street in Bangor, which is on the BAT bus route.

