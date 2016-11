The Ohio Street Winter Farmers’ Market will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays from 2 to 5:30 pm, beginning Dec. 7. The market will feature Biggi’s Organic Breads, Leaves and Blooms Greenhouse, Cedar Mill Farm/Greencare Plantscapes, and Rollins Orchards, as well as possible guest vendors. The market takes place in the Bangor Grange hall, 1192 Ohio St.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →