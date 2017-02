The Ohio Street Farmers’ Market will be opening for the 8th year on Wednesday, May 24. The market, which is held at the Bangor Grange hall, 1192 Ohio Street, is accepting new vendors. Rolf Staples, Sr., Market Manager says that they are especially interested in poultry, seafood, baked goods, and prepared foods. Interested vendors are invited to contact Staples at 207-973-3976.

