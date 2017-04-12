Community

Farmers and Volunteers sought for Calf Unveiling Day at Aldermere Farm

Local farmers and producers sell their goods at Calf Unveiling Day at Aldermere Farm.
Carol Latta
Local farmers and producers sell their goods at Calf Unveiling Day at Aldermere Farm.
Aldermere Farm opens up the barnyard for visitors to see the new born calves during Calf Unveiling Day.
Carol Latta
Aldermere Farm opens up the barnyard for visitors to see the new born calves during Calf Unveiling Day.
By Aldermere Farm
Posted April 12, 2017, at 9 a.m.

ROCKPORT — Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) invites area farmers to participate in Calf Unveiling Day on Saturday, May 6, to help promote agriculture and local foods. Volunteers are also being sought to assist at the event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MCHT’s Aldermere Farm, a historic saltwater farm located at 20 Russell Avenue in Rockport.

At this open house type of event, the community has a chance to visit with the new baby Belties, the Aldermere Achievers 4-H club, and local farmers. Calf Unveiling Day is by far Aldermere Farm’s largest event with typically over 800 visitors passing through the farm that day.

Farms with animals, vegetables, fruit, or flower products may set up a table or pen and display their information and goods for sale. Past events featured farms with alpacas, goats, sheep, herbs, vegetables, cider, wine, and blueberries, as well as programs that offered agricultural programs and camps. Community Supported Agricultural farms are also encouraged to participate.

Please contact the Aldermere Farm office at (207) 236-2739 or jalbury@mcht.org for more information and/or a registration form. There is no registration fee. The event is free for the public.

