Fantasy world is stage at Bar Harbor Comic Con

BAR HARBOR – A visit by actress Gigi Edgley known for her role as Chiana in the science fiction series “Farscape,” along with a replica of “KITT,” the high tech car from the television series “Night Rider,” will be among the dozens of gaming, fantasy, and cosplay exhibitors and dealers, illustrators, artists and authors, at the first-ever Bar Harbor Comic con on Saturday, March 25.

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel on Eden Street, will benefit the non-profit Park Street Playground Project.

True to form, the event is being organized by none other than Chris Schwartz who is locally famous as the Bar Harbor Batman.

“For those who can’t get to another Comic Con, we’re bringing it to you,” said the fictional Dark Knight. “The whole point of the event is fun, fun for the entire family, with a chance to help out the local playground,” he added.

Along with the headliners, and Bar Harbor Batman, other participants include:

Lawton Mann – Maine visual artist; Art Gowie – Maine artist, graphic designer, CornApple; Jeffery Danger Perry – Maine visual artist, Hi-Freq Sub-Cult; Jayson Stickney – SoulStrikeStudios, Maine Artist; Barry Longyear – Maine Author of do it yourself, fiction, manuals, and the sci fi classic Enemy Mine (made into a major motion picture); Carrie Jones – Maine author, she has written both fantasy and non-fantasy novels, including the paranormal series “Need;” Horror Writers of Maine – A group of Maine horror authors that are self-published; O’Chang Comics – creators of “Temp Tales;” Eagre Games– Maine computer game Co. with founder Charles Carter(Dune, MYST, Babylon5); Melissa Walshe – Maine science fiction and fantasy writer; Christopher Mills – Maine comic writer and author atomicpulp.com; Hugh Martin Tims – Maine Artist and illustrator bettercomix.com; Paul Pelletier – Artist on Aquaman, DC Cyborg, and Justice League; Tyson Pease – Maine comic artist and illustrator; Amanda Kahl – Maine comic artist and illustrator of “Age of Night;” Andjelko Napijalo – Portland Maine Police Officer – creator and author of “Nightmare Warriors;” Nor’Easter Gaming Expo – Hosting open Table top and computer gaming; BangPop – Showcasing upcoming events, SnowCon gaming convention and more; Maine Ghostbusters – Paranormal Exterminators and Philanthropy group; MACE – Maine Association of Cosplay – A Community Charity Costuming Group; Israel Skelton – Head of Skelton Crew Studio LLC, the exclusive home to officially licensed replicas; Zimmie’s Comics – Lewiston, Maine comic shop; Comics Plus – Ellsworth, vendor and Magic the Gathering Tournament; Studio 36 – Maine native Jodi Renshaw photographs life-like scenes with toys; AncientAlienExpert.com, with Earl Brechlin offering real diplomas in hypothetical disciplines; Cemetery Theater – Bangor theater and film group; Water Farmer Toys: Toys and Collectibles; Zac Bender – Zac’s Toys & Collectables; Northeast Collectibles of Brewer, comic and gaming store; JT Burton – Bar Harbor Comics and collectibles; Nick Alley – Comics, collectibles, gaming systems and more and Don Sargent – End of the World Gaming and Miniatures Dungeons & Dragons Kings Festival module B11. Entertainers at Bar Harbor Comic Con include Maine musicians Eric Green and Ryan Halliburton and DJ Bat-Tastick.

The Knight Rider replica car is being included thanks to its creator Leni S. Gronros of Rockport, Maine. It is nearly identical to the Knight Industries Two Thousand (KITT), the futuristic car driven by star David Hasselhoff for the show “Knight Rider,” that ran from 1982 to 1986. Gronros has been quoted as say that his car “is as close as you can possibly get without buying one of the Universal cars,” from the original show.

Headliner Edgley has recently completed shooting “Hashtag” a short SyFy film. Previously she was filming “Whisky Sour” which was also produced in Los Angeles.

As host of Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Challenge Edgley was charged with introducing each week’s challenge to the group of contestants. The internationally renowned actress is originally from Australia. Gigi has a long and rich history with The Jim Henson Company beginning with her popular role as Chiana on the company’s critically – acclaimed sci-fi cult series, “Farscape.”

She was originally cast as a guest star for one episode, but quickly captured the attention of the writers, producers and the fans alike. The mischievous Chiana became one of the most popular, and at times controversial characters in the series.

Additionally, Edgley has appeared in countless film and television series including “Rescue Special Ops,” USA’s “Starter Wife,” “Tricky Business,” SyFy’s “Showdown at Area 51” and “Quantum Apocalypse,” “Carlotta,” “Newcastle,” “Black Jack,” “Peacekeeper Wars,” “Stingers,” “Secret Life of Us,” “Beastmaster,” “Lost World,” “Water Rats” and “Day of Roses.”

Edgley is also a recording artist, creator of original comic books, director and producer. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Queensland University of Technology. See videos at http://www.gigiedgley.com/reel/.

The Park Street Playground Project was established in 2011 to fund the rebuild of the town of Bar Harbor’s public playground. Their mission is to create a safe and accessible outdoor environment that promotes health, imaginative play and developmental learning for the children of Bar Harbor and the neighboring MDI communities.

Admission to Bar Harbor Comic Con is by suggested donation of $5 per person, $15 per family. Special rates are available for those wishing to stay at the Atlantic Oceanside. Make a reservation online or call 1-866-599-6674.

For more information, contact Christopher Schwartz at 207-664-3456 or email barharborcomiccon@gmail.com.

