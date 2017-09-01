Fan Favorite Movie @ Vose Library 1/9/17 at 7 pm

Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/movie-night-annie-hall/

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Rd, Union

** Fan Favorite Movie: 1970s Jewish romantic comedy

** Monday, January 9, 7pm.

A Jewish comedy writer ponders the modern quest for love and his past romance with a tightly-wound WASP singer. He knows that it’s not easy to find a mate when the options include pretentious New York intellectuals and lifestyle-obsessed Rolling Stone writers, but la-di-dah-ing Annie seems different. Along the rocky road of their coupling, Alvy weighs in on such topics as endless therapy, movies vs. TV, the absurdity of dating rituals, anti-Semitism, drugs, and, in one of the best set pieces, repressed Midwestern WASP insanity vs. crazy Brooklyn Jewish boisterousness. 1977, PG. For more information including specific titles in our movie schedule, please contact the library or visit us online at www.voselibrary.org. Free & open to the public.

