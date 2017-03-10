Fan Favorite Movie, Blazing Saddles, at Vose Library on 3/13 at 7 pm

By Vose Library
Posted March 10, 2017, at 2:56 p.m.

Monday, March 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/blazing-saddles-fan-favorite-movie/

Fan Favorite Movie: Blazing Saddles

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Rd, Union

Monday, March 13, 7pm.

The new sheriff and his sidekick, retired gunfighter Waco Kid, protect the town of Rock Ridge from the men who want to run the railroad through the town. A hilarious spoof of every western film cliche in which a black man is appointed sheriff of a frontier town. Mel Brooks. Donations to cover the licensing fee gratefully accepted. 1989, PG. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Vose Library at 785-4733.

