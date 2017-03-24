FamilyGrand Weekend Film: Sing

Friday, April 14, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/film-sing/2017-04-14/
The Grand’s Monthly FamilyGrand Weekend series– a series of the best of the recent family films all playing Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Saturday matinees at 2:00 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- begins its new Spring season on Friday, April 14th and Saturday April 15th with an animals-only singing competition in “Sing.” Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, the film stars Buster Moon (Academy Award® winner Matthew McConaughey), a dapper koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. Buster is an eternal—some might even say delusional—optimist who loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Now faced with the crumbling of his life”s ambition, he has one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world”s greatest singing competition. With the voices of Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Seth MacFarlane, John C. Rielly, Jennifer Hudson and Nick Offerman. (2016. USA 1 hr, 48 min. Directed by Garth Jennings, Chris Meledandri. PG.)Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →