Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Downeast Lakes Land Trust, 4 Water St, Grand Lake Stream, ME For more information: 2077962100; downeastlakes.org

Are you interested in ice fishing, but not quite sure where to begin? Downeast Lakes Land Trust and Princeton Rod & Gun Club are thrilled to be hosting a “Family Ice Fishing Day” on Saturday, February 25th on West Grand Lake. Whether you are a seasoned pro or need a basic introduction to the sport, there will be something for all ages. Members of Princeton Rod & Gun Club will provide instruction and gear to anyone who needs help. Interested participants should dress warmly and meet at the Downeast Lakes Land Trust office at 12 pm to caravan out to the lake, where we will have hot drinks and a warming fire on shore. For more information or to register, please contact Downeast Lakes Land Trust at (207) 796 – 2100 or email cbrown@downeastlakes.org.

