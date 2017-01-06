Outdoors

Family Ice Fishing Day

DLLT
By Colin Brown, Downeast Lakes Land Trust
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Jan. 06, 2017, at 11:20 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Downeast Lakes Land Trust, 4 Water St, Grand Lake Stream, ME

For more information: 2077962100; downeastlakes.org

Are you interested in ice fishing, but not quite sure where to begin? Downeast Lakes Land Trust and Princeton Rod & Gun Club are thrilled to be hosting a “Family Ice Fishing Day” on Saturday, February 25th on West Grand Lake. Whether you are a seasoned pro or need a basic introduction to the sport, there will be something for all ages. Members of Princeton Rod & Gun Club will provide instruction and gear to anyone who needs help. Interested participants should dress warmly and meet at the Downeast Lakes Land Trust office at 12 pm to caravan out to the lake, where we will have hot drinks and a warming fire on shore. For more information or to register, please contact Downeast Lakes Land Trust at (207) 796 – 2100 or email cbrown@downeastlakes.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. The Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homesThe Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homes
  2. ‘Zippah’ cheaters spark road rage at Route 1 detour in Bath‘Zippah’ cheaters spark road rage at Route 1 detour in Bath
  3. Police arrest man after finding him hiding in closet with riflePolice arrest man after finding him hiding in closet with rifle
  4. Canadian officials trying to determine what killed thousands of fish in Nova ScotiaCanadian officials trying to determine what killed thousands of fish in Nova Scotia
  5. Giacomo’s owner pledges to honor gift cardsGiacomo’s owner pledges to honor gift cards

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs