Family Grand Film: The Red Turtle

A castaway meets “The Red Turtle.”
Sony Pictures Classic.
By Robin Jones
Posted Aug. 15, 2017, at 9:14 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/family-film-the-red-turtle/2017-09-09/

The Grand’s Monthly FamilyGrand Weekend series– a series of the best of the recent family films all playing Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth for only $5 a ticket- begins its new Fall season on Saturday, September 9th and Sunday September 10th with the French-Japanese anime hit “The Red Turtle.” Through the story of a man shipwrecked on a tropical island inhabited by turtles, crabs and birds, the wordless, beautiful film-for-all-ages recounts the milestones in the life of a human being. (2017. French-Japan. 1 hr, 20 min. Directed by Michaël Dudok De Wit. PG.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $5 for all FamilyGrand screenings. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

