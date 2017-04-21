Family Grand Film: Moana

Friday, May 5, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 6, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/
The Grand’s Monthly FamilyGrand Weekend series– a series of the best of the recent family films all playing Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Saturday matinees at 2:00 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- begins its new Summer season on Friday, May 5th and Saturday May 6th with the Oscar™-nominated Disney animated hit “Moana.” Nominated for this year’s Oscar™ for Best Animated Feature the movie begins three thousand years ago, when the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped – and no one knows exactly why. From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes “Moana,” a sweeping, CG-animated feature film about an adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana (voice of Auli’i Cravalho) meets the mighty demigod Maui (voice of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), who guides her in her quest to become a master wayfinder. Together, they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds, and along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she’s always sought: her own identity. With music by Mark Mancina, Opetaia Foa’i and “Hamilton”‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film was also nominated for Best Song Oscar™. With Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger and Alan Tudyk. (2016. USA 1 hr, 43 min. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker. PG.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $5 for all FamilyGrand screenings. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
