Family Grand Film: LEGO Batman Movie

Friday, June 16, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/
The Grand’s Monthly FamilyGrand Weekend series– a series of the best of the recent family films all playing Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Saturday matinees at 2:00 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Summer season on Friday, June 16th and Saturday June 17th with the hit animated “The LEGO® Batman Movie.” In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO® Movie” a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble- LEGO Batman -stars in his own big-screen animated adventure! But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. With the voice talents of Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Zach Galifianakis, Ralph Fiennes and Mariah Carey. (2017. USA 1 hr, 30 min. Directed by Chris McKay. PG.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $5 for all FamilyGrand screenings. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
