FAMILY FUN & WELLNESS ACTIVITY

Monday, May 15, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Great Mountain Pond Wildlands, Route 1, Orland, Maine
For more information: 207-266-9523; gearparentnetwork.org
Partnering for Help & Hope
Please join G.E.A.R. Parent Network for an afternoon of family fun in celebration of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week!
Where: South Gate, Great Pond Mountain Wildlands, Route 1, Orland
When: Sunday, May 21, 2017, from 2-4 p.m.
In collaboration with our friends at Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust, please join us for a family-friendly guided hike at 2:15 p.m., learn about the 8 Letterboxes scattered around the property, check out the children’s play area at Great Pond Popple Grove, have a snack and plant seeds to take home! Come Grow with G.E.A.R.!!!
For more information, please contact:
Cynthia Cullinane, Regional Parent Support Coordinator
Washington, Hancock & Waldo Counties; 1.800.264.9224 or 266.9523
Email: ccullinane@crisisandcounseling.org or www.gearparentnetwork.org
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →