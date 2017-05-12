FAMILY FUN & WELLNESS ACTIVITY – corrected date

By Cynthia Cullinane
Posted May 12, 2017, at 2:10 a.m.

Sunday, May 21, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Great Mountain Pond Wildlands, Route 1, Orland, Maine

For more information: 207-266-9523; gearparentnetwork.org

Partnering for Help & Hope

Please join G.E.A.R. Parent Network for an afternoon of family fun in celebration of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week!

Where: South Gate, Great Pond Mountain Wildlands, Route 1, Orland

When: Sunday, May 21, 2017, from 2-4 p.m. (corrected date)

In collaboration with our friends at Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust, please join us for a family-friendly guided hike at 2:15 p.m., learn about the 8 Letterboxes scattered around the property, check out the children’s play area at Great Pond Popple Grove, have a snack and plant seeds to take home! Come Grow with G.E.A.R.!!!

