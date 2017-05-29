Family Fun Day

Saturday, June 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Penobscot County Conservation Association, 570 N. Main St., Brewer, Maine
For more information: conservationassociation.org/
Rain or Shine
You and your family are cordially invited to enjoy the activities planned for this day.
There will be NO charge to participate in the activities. Children under 12 MUST be accompanied by an adult. Activities will start at 9 am and continue until 12 noon.
Food will be available to purchase from 12 noon until 1 pm Activities will resume at 1 pm until 3 pm.
Some Activities being offered:
Birdsacre – Owl Education 11 am – Noon Smokey Bear – Noon
Air Rifle Range Maine Trappers Association
Growing Up Wild Penobscot Fly Fishers – (Learn to cast and tie a fly) Penobscot River Keepers –
(Take a ride on the Penobscot River in a 28′ Canoe) Penobscot Soil and Water Conservation – (Invasive pests with build a beetle activity)
Plus other activities
