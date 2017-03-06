Family-friendly spaghetti supper with Waldo Dems

By tmccord
Posted March 06, 2017, at 12:14 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Waterfall Arts Center, 256 High St., Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-852-5865

Stop by for a family-friendly spaghetti supper and silent auction this weekend in support of Waldo County Democrats. The supper will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Waterfall Arts Center, 256 High St., Belfast. Maine legislative leaders will be on hand to discuss the Democratic agenda moving forward. Bring your appetites for spaghetti, salad and desserts, and your checkbooks for awesome silent auction items! Adults $10; seniors, $8; youths 10-15 $5; and kids under 10 free. No family will be asked for more than a $25 donation. All are welcome. Call 852-5865 for information.

